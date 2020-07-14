BLK

BlackRock says focused critical climate votes at energy companies

Contributor
Ross Kerber Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Top asset manager BlackRock Inc said it voted against management at 53 companies worldwide for "lack of progress" on climate concerns during the 2020 proxy season, most of which were energy companies, and warned another 191 companies to take faster action.

BOSTON, July 14 (Reuters) - Top asset manager BlackRock Inc BLK.N said it voted against management at 53 companies worldwide for "lack of progress" on climate concerns during the 2020 proxy season, most of which were energy companies, and warned another 191 companies to take faster action.

The report was sent by a company spokesman on Tuesday. BlackRock had previously said it would put a new focus on climate change concerns after rarely supporting shareholder resolutions on the topic in the past. The tally in Tuesday's report included votes for resolutions and against directors.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters