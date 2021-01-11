US Markets
BLK

BlackRock says five ETFs have matched index cuts of China stocks

Contributor
Ross Kerber Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Top asset manager BlackRock Inc has told clients five of its ETFs have complied with index provider moves to drop certain China securities in response to pressure from Washington.

BOSTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Top asset manager BlackRock Inc BLK.N has told clients five of its ETFs have complied with index provider moves to drop certain China securities in response to pressure from Washington.

In a note to clients provided by a spokesman for the New York asset manager on Monday, BlackRock listed five ETFs affected by the index provider changes, including four funds based on indexes provided by MSCI Inc MSCI.N and one benchmarked against the FTSE Russell China 50 Index.FXI.P

(Reporting by Ross Kerber)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK MSCI FXI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular