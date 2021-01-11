BlackRock says five ETFs have matched index cuts of China stocks

BOSTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Top asset manager BlackRock Inc BLK.N has told clients five of its ETFs have complied with index provider moves to drop certain China securities in response to pressure from Washington.

In a note to clients provided by a spokesman for the New York asset manager on Monday, BlackRock listed five ETFs affected by the index provider changes, including four funds based on indexes provided by MSCI Inc MSCI.N and one benchmarked against the FTSE Russell China 50 Index.FXI.P

(Reporting by Ross Kerber)

