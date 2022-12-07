US Markets
BLK

Blackrock says calls for increased overweight in inflation-linked bonds

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

December 07, 2022 — 08:38 am EST

Written by Alden Bentley for Reuters ->

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asset manager Blackrock on Wednesday said that a new regime of greater macroeconomic and market volatility means that investors should demand more compensation for taking the same levels of risk and should increase their strategic allocations in inflation-linked bonds, high yield and investment grade credit.

A week after it released its 2023 global outlook, the Blackrock Investment Institute said in a note that the new regime calls for a larger overweight position in inflation linked bonds, and suggested moves to overweight in developed market high-yield and global investment grade credit, from underweights. It also called for a smaller overweight in developed market equities.

(Reporting by Alden Bentley, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((alden. bentley@thomsonreuters.com; 646-281-6041;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

