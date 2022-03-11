US Markets
BLK

BlackRock Russia exposure down $17 billion since February, company data shows

Contributor
Ross Kerber Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BlackRock Inc's total client exposure to Russia has declined to less than $1 billion from $18 billion a month ago, before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine led to Western sanctions and the closure of the Russian stock market, according to figures supplied by the asset manager on Friday.

March 11 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc's total client exposure to Russia has declined to less than $1 billion from $18 billion a month ago, before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine led to Western sanctions and the closure of the Russian stock market, according to figures supplied by the asset manager on Friday.

A spokesman for the New York asset manager BLK.N said via e-mail that the impact on clients would "depend on their initial asset allocation and the timing of their allocations to or away from this market during the period."

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Diane Craft)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular