BlackRock Russia exposure down $17 billion since February, company data shows

March 11 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc's total client exposure to Russia has declined to less than $1 billion from $18 billion a month ago, before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine led to Western sanctions and the closure of the Russian stock market, according to figures supplied by the asset manager on Friday.

A spokesman for the New York asset manager BLK.N said via e-mail that the impact on clients would "depend on their initial asset allocation and the timing of their allocations to or away from this market during the period."

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Diane Craft)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.