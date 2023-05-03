BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) Declares $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.62 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.65%, the lowest has been 5.39%, and the highest has been 15.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.56 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.63 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 5.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCX is 0.17%, an increase of 18.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 29,369K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 4,991K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,304K shares, representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCX by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 2,312K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,902K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,024K shares, representing a decrease of 6.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCX by 444.88% over the last quarter.

City Of London Investment Management holds 1,836K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477K shares, representing an increase of 19.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCX by 32.60% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,358K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCX by 5.61% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trust's primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Trust will seek to achieve its objectives by investing substantially all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources. There can be no assurance the Trust will achieve its investment objectives.

