BlackRock Resources (BCX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

BlackRock Resources (BCX) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BCX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BCX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.16, the dividend yield is 7.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCX was $6.16, representing a -24.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.21 and a 88.38% increase over the 52 week low of $3.27.

