BlackRock Resources (BCX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

BlackRock Resources (BCX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that BCX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.04, the dividend yield is 4.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCX was $10.04, representing a -1.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.22 and a 93.82% increase over the 52 week low of $5.18.

BCX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BCX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BCX as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 7.99% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BCX at 5.28%.

