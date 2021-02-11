BlackRock Resources (BCX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

BlackRock Resources (BCX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that BCX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.38, the dividend yield is 5.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCX was $8.38, representing a -2.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.60 and a 156.27% increase over the 52 week low of $3.27.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BCX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BCX as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 9.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BCX at 4.69%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.