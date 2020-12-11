BlackRock Resources (BCX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

BlackRock Resources (BCX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BCX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th year that BCX the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.31, the dividend yield is 6.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCX was $7.31, representing a -10.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.21 and a 123.55% increase over the 52 week low of $3.27.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

