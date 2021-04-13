BlackRock Resources (BCX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

BlackRock Resources (BCX) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that BCX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.19, the dividend yield is 5.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCX was $9.19, representing a -3.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.50 and a 83.43% increase over the 52 week low of $5.01.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BCX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BCX as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 11.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BCX at 4.96%.

