BlackRock reports rise in third-quarter profit

Oct 13 (Reuters) - BlackRock BLK.N, the world's largest asset manager, on Friday reported a 13% rise in third-quarter profit as a rebound in markets attracted investors to its funds.

On an adjusted basis, BlackRock earned $1.64 billion, or $10.91 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, from $1.45 billion, or $9.55 per share, a year earlier.

