News & Insights

US Markets
BLK

BlackRock reports rise in third-quarter profit

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

October 13, 2023 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Oct 13 (Reuters) - BlackRock BLK.N, the world's largest asset manager, on Friday reported a 13% rise in third-quarter profit as a rebound in markets attracted investors to its funds.

On an adjusted basis, BlackRock earned $1.64 billion, or $10.91 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, from $1.45 billion, or $9.55 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.