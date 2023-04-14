BlackRock reports lower quarterly profit

April 14 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.N posted an 18% drop in its first-quarter profit on Friday as the market turmoil last month due to the recent banking crisis squeezed its fee income.

On an adjusted basis, the world's largest asset manager earned $1.2 billion, or $7.93 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with $1.46 billion, or $9.52 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru and Davide Barbuscia in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.