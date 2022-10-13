BlackRock reports fall in third-quarter profit

Oct 13 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.N on Thursday posted a drop in third-quarter profit as volatile global markets pressured fee income at the world's largest asset manager.

Net income fell to $1.4 billion, or $9.25 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, from $1.68 billion, or $10.89 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the asset manager to report a profit of $7.07 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable to estimates.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Davide Barbuscia in New York; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.