News & Insights

Markets
BLK

BlackRock Reportedly Restarts Talks With Companies Following SEC Guidance

February 21, 2025 — 04:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Asset manager BlackRock Inc. has resumed its investment stewardship meetings with its portfolio companies after reviweing new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission guidelines, reports said. The guidelines were about the influence of asset managers when they meet with corporations.

The company last week had temporarily paused the corporate talks while it assessed the guidance. The SEC required more disclosures from fund firms on issues regarding certain environmental, social or governance or ESG matters.

The company reportedly said, "We are complying with the new requirements including by highlighting our role as a 'passive' investor at the start of each engagement... BlackRock does not use engagement as a way to control publicly traded companies."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.