BlackRock Reduces Stake in Trainline PLC

May 31, 2024 — 04:18 am EDT

Trainline (GB:TRN) has released an update.

Trainline PLC has notified that BlackRock, Inc. has crossed the threshold for major holdings, now holding below 5% of the company’s voting rights as of May 29, 2024. This change in stake was officially notified to Trainline on May 30, 2024, indicating a disposal of shares or voting rights by the investment giant.

