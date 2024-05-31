BlackRock Reduces Stake in Trainline PLC

Trainline (GB:TRN) has released an update.

Trainline PLC has notified that BlackRock, Inc. has crossed the threshold for major holdings, now holding below 5% of the company’s voting rights as of May 29, 2024. This change in stake was officially notified to Trainline on May 30, 2024, indicating a disposal of shares or voting rights by the investment giant.

For further insights into GB:TRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.