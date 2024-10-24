News & Insights

Stocks

BlackRock Reduces Stake in Team17 Group

October 24, 2024 — 11:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Team17 Group (GB:TM17) has released an update.

Team17 Group PLC has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has reduced its voting rights in the company to below 5%, down from a previous position of 6.28%. This change indicates a significant adjustment in BlackRock’s investment strategy concerning Team17, which may interest investors tracking major institutional movements within the gaming sector.

For further insights into GB:TM17 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSVNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.