BlackRock Reduces Stake in Team17 Group

Team17 Group (GB:TM17) has released an update.

Team17 Group PLC has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has reduced its voting rights in the company to below 5%, down from a previous position of 6.28%. This change indicates a significant adjustment in BlackRock’s investment strategy concerning Team17, which may interest investors tracking major institutional movements within the gaming sector.

