BlackRock Reduces Stake in Supermarket Income REIT

November 19, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Supermarket Income REIT Plc (GB:SUPR) has released an update.

Supermarket Income REIT Plc has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holdings, bringing its voting rights in the company below the 5% threshold. This change indicates a reduction from previous holdings, which were exactly at the 5% mark, signaling a shift in investment strategy by the globally renowned investment firm.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

