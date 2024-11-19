BlackRock Reduces Stake in Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT Plc (GB:SUPR) has released an update.

Supermarket Income REIT Plc has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holdings, bringing its voting rights in the company below the 5% threshold. This change indicates a reduction from previous holdings, which were exactly at the 5% mark, signaling a shift in investment strategy by the globally renowned investment firm.

