BlackRock Reduces Stake in Spark New Zealand

BlackRock, Inc. has significantly reduced its stake in Spark New Zealand Limited, cutting its holding from 8.611% to 5.901% of the ordinary shares and American Depository Receipts. This change reflects a substantial movement in BlackRock’s investment strategy concerning Spark New Zealand, as disclosed in recent financial documents. Investors in the financial markets may view this as a notable development in Spark’s shareholder composition.

