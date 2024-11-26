BlackRock Reduces Stake in Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited (AU:SPK) has released an update.
BlackRock, Inc. has significantly reduced its stake in Spark New Zealand Limited, cutting its holding from 8.611% to 5.901% of the ordinary shares and American Depository Receipts. This change reflects a substantial movement in BlackRock’s investment strategy concerning Spark New Zealand, as disclosed in recent financial documents. Investors in the financial markets may view this as a notable development in Spark’s shareholder composition.
