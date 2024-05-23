BlackRock Reduces Stake in XP Power Ltd

XP Power (GB:XPP) has released an update.

XP Power Ltd has notified that BlackRock, Inc. has altered its holdings in the company, resulting in a voting rights position below 5% as of May 22, 2024. This change represents a decrease from the previous notification, in which BlackRock, Inc. held slightly above the 5% threshold. The notification was completed on May 23, 2024, by BlackRock’s Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team.

