BlackRock Reduces Stake in James Hardie

James Hardie (AU:JHX) has released an update.

James Hardie Industries plc has announced a significant change in share ownership, with investment giant BlackRock, Inc.’s stake falling below 6%. The adjustment in holdings was promptly notified to the Australian Securities Exchange following the transaction date of May 22, 2024. This shift in voting rights marks a notable change in the company’s investor profile.

