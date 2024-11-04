News & Insights

Stocks

BlackRock Raises Stake in Kingfisher PLC

November 04, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kingfisher (GB:KGF) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its voting rights in Kingfisher PLC to 7.48%, up from a previous position of 7.4%. This change indicates a slight shift in the ownership structure, reflecting strategic moves by major institutional investors. Such adjustments are watched closely by market participants for insights into future stock performance and corporate governance.

For further insights into GB:KGF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.