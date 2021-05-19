US Markets
BlackRock raises SoftBank stake to 5.2%

Contributors
Sam Nussey Reuters
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

BlackRock Inc has hiked its stake in Japan's SoftBank Group Corp to 5.2%, a filing showed on Wednesday. Japanese rules require disclosure of stakes in excess of 5%. BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, holds the stake through entities including its Japan business.

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.N has hiked its stake in Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T to 5.2%, a filing showed on Wednesday.

Japanese rules require disclosure of stakes in excess of 5%. BlackRock, the world's larget money manager, holds the stake through entities including its Japan business.

A representative for BlackRock in Japan declined to comment on the rationale for the stake hike.

Shares in SoftBank, which reported record profit last week, have tumbled 17% since May 10. The conglomerate has completed a $23 billion share buyback programme, removing support for the shares.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey and Makiko Yamazaki, editing by Louise Heavens)

((sam.nussey@tr.com; https://twitter.com/SamNusseyRTRS; +81345632760;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

