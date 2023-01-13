US Markets
BlackRock quarterly profit slips on lower fee income

January 13, 2023 — 06:18 am EST

Jan 13 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.N posted a drop in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, as aglobal marketrout pressured fee income and assets under management fell in an uncertain economic environment.

On an adjusted basis, the world's largest asset manager earned $1.36 billion, or $8.93 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.65 billion, or $10.68 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $8.11 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

