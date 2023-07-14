News & Insights

BlackRock quarterly profit rises as more investors flock to its funds

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

July 14, 2023 — 06:16 am EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

July 14 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.N, the world's largest asset manager, posted a 25% rise in its second-quarter adjusted profit on Friday, benefiting from investors pouring money into its various market funds.

On an adjusted basis, BlackRock earned $1.4 billion, or $9.28 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $1.1 billion, or $7.36 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

