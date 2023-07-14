News & Insights

Earnings
blk

BlackRock quarterly profit rises as more investors flock to its funds

REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

July 14, 2023 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Adds details from the statement in paragraph 3, 5-6, and background in paragraph 4

July 14 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.N, the world's largest asset manager, posted a 25% rise in its second-quarter adjusted profit on Friday, benefiting from investors pouring money into its various market funds.

On an adjusted basis, BlackRock earned $1.4 billion, or $9.28 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $1.1 billion, or $7.36 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $8.50 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The New York-based firm ended the second quarter with $9.4 trillion in assets under management (AUM), up from $8.5 trillion a year earlier and higher than $9.1 trillion in the first quarter this year.

Markets are trying to revive themselves back after taking a beating in the first quarter caused by incredible bank collapses in the United States that triggered liquidity fears.

Revenue at BlackRock fell 1.4% to $4.4 billion from a year earlier, driven by the impact of market movements over the past 12 months on average AUM, it said.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Earnings US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
ANALYSIS-Banks step up U.S property loan tweaks to limit defaults -> EXCLUSIVE-JP Morgan says client shares in Russia's Magnit may be missing -> GRAPHIC-A look at the state of US bank credit as earnings season begins -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.