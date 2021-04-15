BLK

BlackRock quarterly profit jumps as assets rise over $9 trillion

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, reported a 16% jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday as investors poured more money into its diverse funds and fee revenue jumped.

Adds details on inflows, assets under management

April 15 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.N, the world's largest asset manager, reported a 16% jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday as investors poured more money into its diverse funds and fee revenue jumped.

The company's net income rose to $1.2 billion, or $7.77 per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $1.03 billion, or $6.60 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings per share of $7.64, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The firm attracted $172 billion net inflows in the first three months of the year to its various funds such as exchange-traded and active funds that aim to beat the market. Capital markets had benefited through the quarter from improving sentiment over a U.S. economic recovery.

BlackRock's assets under management grew to a record $9 trillion in the quarter, compared with $6.47 trillion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters