US Markets
BLK

BlackRock quarterly profit jumps 27% on higher fees

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, reported a 27% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher fees.

Oct 13 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.N, the world's largest asset manager, reported a 27% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher fees.

The New York-based company's net income rose to $1.42 billion, or $9.22 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $1.12 billion, or $7.15 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/3iXBXy6)

The company ended the quarter with $7.81 trillion in assets under management, up from the $7.32 trillion in the second quarter and $6.96 trillion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular