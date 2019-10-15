US Markets

BlackRock quarterly profit drops 8%

BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, on Tuesday posted an 8% drop in third-quarter profit, as investors put money in its fixed-income funds and accounts that typically carry lower fees.

Net income fell to $1.12 billion, or $7.15 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.22 billion, or $7.54 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/33uIwRx)

The company attracted $84.25 billion in new money during the quarter.

