BlackRock Q4 Profit Rises 19%, Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) reported that its second-quarter net income increased to $1.55 billion or $10.02 per share from $1.30 billion or $8.29 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $1.57 billion or $10.18 per share, compared to $1.31 billion or $8.34 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter increased 13 percent to $4.48 billion from $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $9.14 per share on revenues to $4.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

