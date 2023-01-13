BlackRock Q4 Adj. Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of $8.93 compared to $10.68, prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $8.09, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net profit was $1.26 billion or $8.29 per share compared to $1.64 billion or $10.63 per share, prior year. Revenue declined to $4.34 billion from $5.11 billion, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $4.25 billion in revenue.

Shares of BlackRock are up 1% in pre-market trade on Friday.

