Blackrock Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on July 17, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.blackrock.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (800) 374-0176 (US) or (706) 679-8281 (International), ID Number 7266989.

For a replay call, dial (855) 859-2056 (US) or (404) 537-3406 (International), Conference ID Number 7266989.

