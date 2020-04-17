BlackRock Q1 Beats on Earnings and Revenue

Shares of BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) ended the week on a high note, even though the sprawling financial services company reported a steep fall in net inflows for its first quarter of fiscal 2020.

For the quarter, in spite of that decline -- which was 46% on a year-over-year basis to just under $35 billion -- the company managed to increase its revenue. This line item grew by 11% to $3.71 billion. On a GAAP basis, net income decreased by 23% to land at $806 million ($6.61 per share). Non-GAAP (adjusted) profitability saw a gentler fall, slipping 2% to $1.03 billion.

Image source: Getty Images.

That GAAP per-share net profit number was comfortably higher than the average analyst estimate of $6.38. Revenue also landed north of the consensus prognosticator expectation of $3.65 billion. Anticipations were for $62 billion in net inflows, however.

During the quarter, BlackRock benefited from significant growth in its technology services revenue, which rose by 34%. Another cited factor was an increase in base fees.

In a conference call discussing its Q1 performance, BlackRock pledged to at least maintain its quarterly dividend; this was raised by 10% to $3.63 at the beginning of the year. It also said that it would continue its share buyback program, albeit at a reduced level -- with approximately $300 billion in such purchases every quarter, as opposed to the roughly $400 billion in Q1.

Friday was a fine day to be an investor in the company. Its shares rose by 3.9%, outpacing the gains of many top stocks and the wider equities market.

10 stocks we like better than BlackRock

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BlackRock wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.