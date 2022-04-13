US Markets
BLK

BlackRock profit beats estimates on higher fund inflows

Contributors
Sohini Podder Reuters
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

BlackRock Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as the world's largest asset manager benefited from investors pouring more money into its various exchange-traded and active funds.

Compares with estimates, adds AUM and net flows

April 13 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.N posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as the world's largest asset manager benefited from investors pouring more money into its various exchange-traded and active funds.

Adjusted profit rose to $1.46 billion, or $9.52 per share, in the first-quarter ended March 31, from $1.2 billion, or $7.77 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the asset manager to report a profit of $8.75 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

BlackRock ended the past quarter with $9.57 trillion in assets under management, up from $9.01 trillion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru and Carolina Mandl in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sohini.Podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular