BlackRock profit beats as its low-risk funds attract more money

Oct 15 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.N, the world's largest asset manager, beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, as more money rolled into its fixed-income funds against the backdrop of an uncertain global economy.

The company, which manages $6.96 trillion in assets, attracted $84.25 billion in new money during the quarter, providing a peek into the risk appetite of investors amid fears of a slowing U.S. economy.

Investors preferred BlackRock's low-fee passive-investment products over its actively managed funds. BlackRock's iShares ETFs took in $41.5 billion of new money, up 15% from the prior quarter.

BlackRock is trying to become a bigger provider of technology used by Wall Street firms to combat competitive pricing pressures in the asset management business. The company's technology unit continued its robust growth with a 30% rise in revenue.

Net income fell to $1.12 billion, or $7.15 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.22 billion, or $7.54 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/33uIwRx)

Analysts had expected a profit of $6.96 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

