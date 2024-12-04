News & Insights

Stocks
BLK

BlackRock price target raised to $1,200 from $1,090 at Wells Fargo

December 04, 2024 — 06:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on BlackRock (BLK) to $1,200 from $1,090 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following HPS deal. The firm cites another BlackRock move into private assets, and says it sees earnings from alts at 23% in 2026 vs 13% in 2023. HPS EPS accretion in 2026 is minimal, but the long-term opportunity is big, and shift to alts is multiple enhancing, Wells argues.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BLK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.