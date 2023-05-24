News & Insights

US Markets
BLK

BlackRock prevails over shareholder activists at annual meeting

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

May 24, 2023 — 09:48 am EDT

Written by Ross Kerber for Reuters ->

By Ross Kerber

May 24 (Reuters) - Top fund manager BlackRock Inc BLK.Nwon support from investors at its annual meeting on Wednesday as it seeks a middle ground in debates over its environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies.

BlackRock said each of its director nominees received "well over a majority" of votes cast at the meeting, held online, and that 92% supported the pay of Chief Executive Larry Fink and other leaders.

In addition New York-based BlackRock said two shareholder resolutions raising climate concerns won less than 10% support, while a third resolution from a conservative group that targeted BlackRock's diversity policies won less than 1% support.

One of the climate resolutions asked BlackRock to report on how it could improve pension fund client returns by focusing its stewardship efforts and proxy voting to "engineer decarbonization in the real economy."

Fink said that is not BlackRock's role. "We have clients who wish for that, but we also have clients who are not interested in that, and our job is to be working with our clients," he said during the meeting.

With some $9.1 trillion under management, BlackRock has become a top investor at most large U.S. corporations and faces growing criticism both from both liberal and conservative-leaning investor activists and politicians.

Late last year an activist firm as well as North Carolina's state treasurer had separately called for Fink's departure, but he received backing as a director from top proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Toby Chopra and Chizu Nomiyama)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 412 0093;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.