BlackRock in preliminary deal to acquire HPS for about $12B, FT reports

BlackRock (BLK) has a handshake deal to buy HPS Investment Partners, FT reports. The two sides have hashed out a broad outline of the deal, and are leaning towards announcing general terms after Thanksgiving, according to four people with knowledge of the matter.
