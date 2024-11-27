BlackRock in preliminary deal to acquire HPS for about $12B, FT reports

BlackRock (BLK) has a handshake deal to buy HPS Investment Partners, FT reports. The two sides have hashed out a broad outline of the deal, and are leaning towards announcing general terms after Thanksgiving, according to four people with knowledge of the matter.

