News & Insights

Personal Finance

Blackrock Prefers Medium Duration Fixed Income Given Fed’s Uncertain Rate Paths

June 27, 2023 — 03:19 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Blackrock Prefers Medium Duration Fixed Income Given Fed’s Uncertain Rate Paths

In an article for MarketWatch, Isabel Wang details comments from Blackrock’s Gargi Chadhuri who is the Head of Investment Strategy for iShares. The major uncertainty for fixed income investors is whether the Fed’s current pause is temporary or the end of the hiking cycle.

According to Chaudhari, the market is too optimistic that the Fed is finished in terms of further hikes given that inflation has proven to be more resilient than expected. Therefore, Blackrock is recommending medium-term duration fixed income to take advantage of elevated yields with reduced volatility.

At the latest FOMC meeting, Chair Jerome Powell surprised market participants with a more hawkish tone than expected, implying that the job isn’t done yet in terms of tightening policy. Further hikes are bearish for the long-end, while the budding signs that the economy could stumble into a recession are bearish for the short-end. 

As a result, the strategist recommends medium-duration fixed income such as the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF or the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF. Overall, he sees more opportunity in fixed income given higher rates and an uncertain outlook especially following a decade of a lack of opportunity in the space during the period of zero percent rates. 

Finsum: iShares head of Investment Strategy, Gargi Chadhuri believes that medium-duration fixed income offers the best combination of risk and reward for investors.

 

  • bonds
  • fed
  • fixed income

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.