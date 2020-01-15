US Markets

BlackRock posts 40% jump in quarterly profit

Contributors
C Nivedita Reuters
Saqib Ahmed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, reported a 40.3% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as more money rolled into its low-risk exchange-traded funds and cash management business amid concerns of slowing global growth.

Jan 15 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.N, the world's largest asset manager, reported a 40.3% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as more money rolled into its low-risk exchange-traded funds and cash management business amid concerns of slowing global growth.

The New York-based company's net income rose to $1.30 billion, or $8.29 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31 from $927 million, or $5.78 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/2RguHBP)

The company ended the quarter with $7.43 trillion in assets under management, up from $5.98 trillion a year earlier.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru and Saqib Ahmed in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 9246; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular