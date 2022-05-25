US Markets
BLK

Blackrock, other major McDonald's shareholders side with company in fight with Icahn-source

Contributor
Svea Herbst-Bayliss Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Index fund BlackRock and other major McDonald's shareholders are backing the company in a boardroom vote that puts the fast-food chain on course to defeat investor Carl Icahn who sought to replace two directors and raise awareness about animal welfare, sources said on Wednesday.

BOSTON, May 25 (Reuters) - Index fund BlackRock BLK.N and other major McDonald's MCD.N shareholders are backing the company in a boardroom vote that puts the fast-food chain on course to defeat investor Carl Icahn who sought to replace two directors and raise awareness about animal welfare, sources said on Wednesday.

BlackRock, whose 4.6% stake ranks it as McDonald's third largest investor, has cast its votes for the company, two people familiar with the voting said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK MCD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular