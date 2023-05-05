BlackRock Now Owns 9.70% of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.30MM shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR). This represents 9.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 23, 2023 they reported 35.93MM shares and 19.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 49.06% and a decrease in total ownership of 9.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 211.12% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nektar Therapeutics is 2.47. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 211.12% from its latest reported closing price of 0.79.

The projected annual revenue for Nektar Therapeutics is 94MM, an increase of 1.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nektar Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKTR is 0.04%, a decrease of 15.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 228,001K shares. The put/call ratio of NKTR is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 37,327K shares representing 19.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,264K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 35.62% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 35,770K shares representing 18.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 15,659K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,422K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 36.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 14,076K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,711K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 34.04% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 11,384K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nektar Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India.

