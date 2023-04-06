BlackRock Now Owns 8.00% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.20MM shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2023 they reported 9.25MM shares and 17.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 54.59% and a decrease in total ownership of 9.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.59% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Granite Point Mortgage Trust is $8.42. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 74.59% from its latest reported closing price of $4.82.

The projected annual revenue for Granite Point Mortgage Trust is $92MM, an increase of 462.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 350 funds or institutions reporting positions in Granite Point Mortgage Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPMT is 0.04%, a decrease of 24.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.39% to 34,968K shares. The put/call ratio of GPMT is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KCXIX - Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index Fund I Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 25.36% over the last quarter.

VCSLX - Small Cap Index Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 33.78% over the last quarter.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department holds 38K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PLTL - Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 296.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 80.71% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 77K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 13.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 37.55% over the last quarter.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing inand managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial realestate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY.

