BlackRock Now Owns 7.40% of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.92MM shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 6.01MM shares and 15.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 51.34% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.82% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hersha Hospitality Trust is $10.28. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 60.82% from its latest reported closing price of $6.39.

The projected annual revenue for Hersha Hospitality Trust is $390MM, a decrease of 3.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hersha Hospitality Trust. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HT is 0.09%, a decrease of 55.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.53% to 30,882K shares. The put/call ratio of HT is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Multi-Manager Small Company Fund Class I holds 73K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 90.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HT by 1,013.16% over the last quarter.

Geneos Wealth Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJS - iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF holds 539K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares, representing an increase of 13.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HT by 8.14% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 151K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 61.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HT by 154.51% over the last quarter.

SMCIX - S&P SmallCap Index Fund Direct Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Declares $0.05 Dividend

On March 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $6.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.93%, the lowest has been 2.03%, and the highest has been 9.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.85 (n=116).

The current dividend yield is 1.51 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high-quality hotels in urban gateway markets and regional resort destinations. The Company's 40 hotels totaling 6,250 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

