BlackRock Now Owns 6.80% of Joint (JYNT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of Joint Corp (JYNT). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2023 they reported 0.94MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.36% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.05% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Joint is $27.28. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 69.05% from its latest reported closing price of $16.14.

The projected annual revenue for Joint is $124MM, an increase of 28.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in Joint. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JYNT is 0.08%, a decrease of 31.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.10% to 14,228K shares. The put/call ratio of JYNT is 2.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Bandera Partners holds 2,530K shares representing 17.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 99.89% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,077K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 20.10% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 562K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares, representing an increase of 61.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 115.48% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 451K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing an increase of 35.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Skylands Capital holds 446K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 15.18% over the last quarter.

Joint Background Information

Joint Background Information

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With nearly 600 locations nationwide and over eight million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times 'Top 200+ Franchises' and Entrepreneur's 'Franchise 500®' lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail.

