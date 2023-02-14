BlackRock Now Owns 6.80% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.26MM shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc (FMAO). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 13, 2023 they reported 11.79MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 96.79% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.00% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is $30.77. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $33.08. The average price target represents an increase of 11.00% from its latest reported closing price of $27.72.

The projected annual revenue for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is $99MM, an increase of 1.61%. The projected annual EPS is $2.84, an increase of 15.48%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMAO is 0.02%, a decrease of 28.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 3,748K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 333K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 319K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 330K shares, representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMAO by 99.91% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 256K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMAO by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 221K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMAO by 0.51% over the last quarter.

FRBAX - Regional Bank Fund holds 164K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FMAO by 7.01% over the last quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Its offices are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, it has offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, and Steuben counties.

