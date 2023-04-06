BlackRock Now Owns 6.70% of Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.96MM shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 15.57MM shares and 15.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 55.31% and a decrease in total ownership of 8.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.66% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Franklin Street Properties is $2.68. The forecasts range from a low of $1.77 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 84.66% from its latest reported closing price of $1.45.

The projected annual revenue for Franklin Street Properties is $153MM, a decrease of 7.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Street Properties. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 8.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSP is 0.06%, an increase of 14.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.37% to 103,787K shares. The put/call ratio of FSP is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 21.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSP by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Ergoteles holds 188K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 43.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSP by 93.44% over the last quarter.

Nomura Asset Management holds 100K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSP by 21.09% over the last quarter.

HAMVX - Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 240K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RWJ - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF holds 52K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 29.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSP by 22.90% over the last quarter.

Franklin Street Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

