BlackRock Now Owns 5.30% of ZimVie (ZIMV)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.40MM shares of ZimVie Inc (ZIMV). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 3.14MM shares and 12.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 55.51% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.65% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ZimVie is $7.14. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.65% from its latest reported closing price of $7.26.

The projected annual revenue for ZimVie is $941MM, an increase of 3.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZimVie. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 7.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIMV is 0.05%, an increase of 68.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.87% to 24,691K shares. The put/call ratio of ZIMV is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 120K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 72.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIMV by 99.66% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 13K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Hm Payson & holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 76.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIMV by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Solas Capital Management holds 630K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company.

Prestige Wealth Management Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 85.14%.

