BlackRock Now Owns 5.00% of Bakkt Holdings Inc - (BKKT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.07MM shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc - Class A (BKKT). This represents 5.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2023 they reported 4.23MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.62% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.12% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bakkt Holdings Inc - is $2.07. The forecasts range from a low of $1.26 to a high of $3.41. The average price target represents an increase of 34.12% from its latest reported closing price of $1.54.

The projected annual revenue for Bakkt Holdings Inc - is $81MM, an increase of 47.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bakkt Holdings Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKKT is 0.21%, an increase of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.22% to 28,881K shares. The put/call ratio of BKKT is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK FUNDS - iShares Russell Small holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HBK Sorce Advisory holds 1,040K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing an increase of 79.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 97.77% over the last quarter.

VTWV - Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares holds 54K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 10.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 26.24% over the last quarter.

Headlands Technologies holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

HRLIX - The Hartford Global Real Asset Fund Class I holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bakkt Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bakkt Trust Company LLC, a subsidiary of Bakkt Holdings, LLC, is chartered as a New York limited purpose trust company, authorized to custody digital assets, including bitcoin and is a qualified custodian under applicable laws.

