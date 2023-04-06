BlackRock Now Owns 4.99% of Ouster (OUST)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.29MM shares of Ouster, Inc. (OUST). This represents 4.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2023 they reported 9.43MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 104.54% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 187.79% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ouster is $2.00. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 187.79% from its latest reported closing price of $0.70.

The projected annual revenue for Ouster is $106MM, an increase of 157.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ouster. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OUST is 0.02%, a decrease of 64.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 55,167K shares. The put/call ratio of OUST is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IRSIX - Voya RussellTM Small Cap Index Portfolio DV holds 55K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing a decrease of 644.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 84.28% over the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio - I Class holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYMKX - Russell 2000 1.5x Strategy Fund Class H holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 18.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 11.63% over the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 81K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing a decrease of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUST by 16.17% over the last quarter.

Ouster Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ouster invented its digital lidar in 2015 and is a leading manufacturer of high-resolution digital lidar sensors used throughout the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster’s sensors are reliable, compact, affordable and highly customizable, laying the foundation for digital lidar ubiquity across endless applications and industries. Already hundreds of customers have incorporated Ouster lidar sensors in current products or those in development for imminent commercial release.

