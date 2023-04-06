BlackRock Now Owns 4.99% of Boston Omaha Corp - (BOC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.49MM shares of Boston Omaha Corp - Class A (BOC). This represents 4.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2023 they reported 1.47MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.27% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.04% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boston Omaha Corp - is $37.74. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 66.04% from its latest reported closing price of $22.73.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Omaha Corp - is $89MM, an increase of 8.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Omaha Corp -. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOC is 0.24%, an increase of 3.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 20,060K shares. The put/call ratio of BOC is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - U.S. Sustainability Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KCXIX - Knights of Columbus U.S. All Cap Index Fund I Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOC by 13.86% over the last quarter.

FZILX - Fidelity ZERO International Index Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 27.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOC by 19.77% over the last quarter.

Greenwood Gearhart holds 305K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOC by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Boston Omaha Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public holding company with three majority owned businesses engaged in outdoor advertising, surety insurance and broadband telecommunications services. The Company also maintains minority investments in a bank, a national residential homebuilder and commercial real estate services businesses.

